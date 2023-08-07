LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Earlier Monday, the Wausau Taste and Glow Balloon Fest and Trailmates Snowmobile Club presented roughly $17,000 of Donations to the Camp American Legion to help fund their mission of supporting veterans and their families.
“A lot of people don’t know about it up here in Northern Wisconsin and what they do for the veterans," said Thurs. "Their families can come up here and spend a weekend at a beautiful facility here on the lake and a lot of people don’t support this up here and we got in touch with these people and we just feel that it was an organization that we want to support.”
Trailmates Snowmobile Club President Randy Thurs says that helping out the community is a great feeling.
“It gives you a little tingle in your heart let me tell you," said Thurs. "A lot of people can help other people, that's the goal. We give to other nonprofits and those other nonprofits will give to other people that really do need the help.”
Jim Klement, a veteran himself says that being a part of Camp American Legion is special.
“Well I actually retired from the Military after 23 years," said Klement. "My whole life I dedicated to taking care of soldiers and now every day when I walk through those front doors I realize that now I get to take care of veterans. My mission hasn’t changed other than who I serve.”
Klement says that the donations mean everything to them.
“We would not be able to provide the quality of life like we do when campers are here," said Klement. "I can’t say enough thanks from the bottom of my heart for the Taste and Glow event.”
Over the past two years, the Wausau Taste and Glow event has raised $67,500 dollars for local organizations and they look forward to continuing that tradition in the future.