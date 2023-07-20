A Wausau man was sentenced to ten years in prison Thursday for selling meth.
In December of 2021 law enforcement began a drug investigation into Devin Needham.
Last June, law enforcement used cell phone location data of a person buying meth to find Needham.
Needham and the buyer met at a market in Wausau. Officers saw the buyer leave with a plastic bag. Surveillance video from the market showed Needham handing the buyer a plastic bag.
The buyer was arrested, and the plastic bag contained a pound of meth. Messages on the buyer's phone led to Needham's arrest.