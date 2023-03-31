WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau man convicted of killing his infant son back in Jan. 2021 was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Ronnie Lofton, 41, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide on Jan. 26.
Lofton was also convicted of five other misdemeanors including three counts of bail jumping. Lofton was also convicted of possessing drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife.
In January 2021, Lofton's 3-month-old son died.
Police say that the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma.
The defense argued that the only person alone with the child when he was last acting and eating normally was Lofton.
Lofton brought his child to Aspirus Wausau Hospital before being transported to Marshfield Children's Hospital where he died of blunt-force trauma.
