WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- This summer, the Wausau Flying Service is giving people the opportunity of a lifetime with their "Pilot For A Day” program.
“That’s what summer is for, recruiting people into flying," said John Chmiel.
For 25 years, the Wausau Flying Service has been letting people get a taste of what it’s like to soar high in the sky.
“Every year it has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger and this is no different we are bigger than we were last year," said John.
The course includes a ground school in the morning which focuses on aerodynamics, how to control an airplane in the air and FAA license option, after that the fun begins.
“It gives people the opportunity to fly the airplane on one of those legs to Merrill and then ride in the airplane in the back seat on the way back to Wausau," he said.
Chmiel believes that the more people getting the opportunity to see what’s it like being a pilot the better.
“I don’t know of another place that does a program like pilot for a day," said Josh. "I actually wish more airports would then all airports would be benefitting and creating pilots and that’s exactly what our industry needs right now," he added.
For more information on this program you can click here
