RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- It was a rematch of last year's season opener, where Rhinelander took down Wausau East 5-0 in Wausau. Now, the Lumberjacks are looking for revenge, and looking to do so at Mike Webster Stadium.
The Hodags are coming off of a 4-0 win in new London for their season opener, while Wausau East is still looking for their first win of the season after their 1-0 loss to Green Bay Southwest on Tuesday.
It was a physical soccer match, with a lot of contact from both teams. The scoring started with Wausau East, when George Vang scored the opening goal in the first half to make it 1-0 Lumberjacks. However, the scoring didn't stop there for Wausau East, as Gio Gomez was able to score the Lumberjacks' second goal of the first half off of a penalty kick a few minutes later.
Rhinelander tried to fight their way back into the game in the second half, but couldn't find the back of the net, and Wausau East held on to win it 2-0 to get their first win of the season.
With the win, Wausau East improves to 1-1 on the season, and secure their first win in 2023. They'll look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday, when they take on Appleton West in their home opener.
Rhinelander suffers their first loss of the season, and fall to 1-1. They'll look to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday, when they host last season's Great Northern Conference champions Medford in the Hodags' conference opener.