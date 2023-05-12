RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander finally got back in the win column on Thursday night when they took down Lakeland Union 1-0 in Minocqua. After that win, they were looking to capitalize off of that momentum and take down Wausau East in their regular season finale. The Hodags were 9-12 overall and 5-7 in the Great Northern Conference games heading in to their non-conference game on Friday.
Their opponent, Wausau East, was 6-11 heading into their matchup. The Lumberjacks were also 3-8 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference this season, tied with Wausau East for fifth place in the conference. They're coming off of aa 8-3 win over Marshfield, and looking to create a winning streak as their season starts to wind down.
This game had no shortage of runs. After the first three innings, East went up 11-9, with 20 runs already being scored. Wausau East also scored 10 runs in the fifth inning, which was enough to get them the win by a score of 25-10.
With the win, Wausau East improves their winning streak to two games. The Lumberjacks improve to 7-11 on the season. Rhinelander falls to 9-13 on the season, and that will be their final record before the playoffs, as this is the Hodags' regular-season finale.
Wausau East will look to finish off their season strong, when they host Stratford on Monday and travel to Stevens Point on Tuesday to take on SPASH to finish off their regular season.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com