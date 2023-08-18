MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFJW)- The Lakeland Union Thunderbirds looked to get off to a strong start against the Wausau East Lumberjacks and they did not waste time getting started on the opening kickoff as captain Talon Haling returned the ball to midfield.
Later in the first quarter, Lakeland quarterback Kort Meyer found number 3 Maccoy Holmquist in the end zone to draw first blood for the Thunderbirds.
But, later in the 2nd quarter, Wausau East senior quarterback Pacey Weber took a 30 plus yard run to the endzone to tie it.
And he wasn't done. Later in the half, the Lumberjacks were in the redzone and Weber took this one all the way down to the two yard line. Wausau East got a field foal on that possession, they would go on to win this one 23-7.