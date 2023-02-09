WAUSAU (WJFW) -This Saturday will be the annual Teddy Bear Toss game during the Wausau Cyclones game.
All fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game. When the Cyclones score their first goal of the game, fans will be able to throw their stuffed animals on the ice. The Teddy Bear Toss will benefit kids across North-Central Wisconsin.
Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game are available online at wausaucyclones.com.
"This has always been a special promotion across hockey," said the Director of Business Operations, Zach Serwe. "It’s a special way for our fans to give back to those in need and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands.”
The Cyclones will host the Alexandria Blizzard on Saturday, puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
