Wausau celebrates 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair has been a staple of Northcentral Wisconsin since its inception back in 1868. What started off as a small two day county fair has since turned into a week-long event that features many different attractions. Born 20 years after Wisconsin officially became a state, the Wisconsin Valley Fair is one of the state's oldest annual traditions.
"We have a long and rich history in Marathon county," said Langenhahn. "And of course now the fair is just more than agriculture but it’s important to keep those roots."
With a Carnival, Grandstand, and Animal Judging & Shows there are plenty of events to keep everyone entertained. Jodi Langenhahn has been part of the fair for years now. She said that this year's fair has been a hit.
“We’ve had a great couple of days," said Langenhahn. "We had a huge Tuesday crowd which is awesome. Last night was great. As I mentioned I think tonight we will have a packed midway and it will be very busy and of course looking into the weekend we hope those weekend crowds come through as well.”
Langenhahn said that the fair plays a big role in supporting local businesses.
“So we do have some vendors that come from far away but many of them are local groups that are nonprofits themselves," said Langenhahn. "This is a huge fundraiser for them. They are able to take that money and do wonderful things just from having a food stand at our event.”
Langenhahn said the fair helps bring the community together.
“I think an event like this is really about bringing people together of those varied backgrounds especially in this area," said Langenhahn. "You Might have the agricultural and the rural but you also have the urban. But I think an event like this is really great to bring people of all those different backgrounds together.”