Wausau Botanical Gardens celebrate continued growth

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The Monk Botanical Gardens have provided an outdoor place for people to enjoy peace and quiet in Wausau for two decades now. Featuring attractions like several themed gardens, treehouses, cabins, and miles of accessible trails there is plenty to enjoy. Back in 2003, Robert W. Monk bought a small crop of land with a vision of providing Wausau with an educational community Botanical garden. 20 years later and his dream has become a reality.
“We really have built these gardens to attract children and families because we want to teach people how just beautifying a space can make you feel good and enjoy it,” said Howard.
For twenty years, Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau have provided a fun place for growth for people and plants alike. Along with several attractions, the Garden features different educational opportunities for everyone. Darcie Howard said each year brings something new to the garden.
“We’ve got thirty acres and so every year we are consistently trying to invest in some new gardens that are going to encourage people to come visit,” said Howard.
Elise Schuler said the community is what makes the garden run
“There’s so many people our staff, our visitors, our members, community folks that are just so dedicated to the gardens and it's really great to be able to have all of these wonderful ideas and all of this support come through,” said Schuler.
Schuler said that she is excited to see how the garden and community continue to grow in the future.
“I love thinking about future years and how we can grow and improve our programs that we run all the time and then brainstorming and coming up with the next fun thing we’re going to do and offer the community,” said Schuler.
The Monk Botanical Gardens are located at the end of North First Avenue on Wausau’s West side. More information on their daily hours and events can be found on the website monkgardens.org