WESTON, Wis. (WJFW) - D.C. Everest Senior High School was the location of this years' Wausau Antique Show & Sale, which has been taking place in the area for nearly 4 decades, featuring rare items from the 19th century. Audre Hanson has been an organizer for the show since the beginning Back when it took place at the Wausau Center Mall, telling Newswatch 12 she has been happy to see the event grow to what it is today. “We got 50 dealers now and most of them come back each year every year,” said Audre Hanson. “We get a few new ones this year we got some from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin so it’s just been a great day and I think tomorrow will be to,” said Hanson.
The antique show brings people to the Greater Wausau Area from all around including antique collector Paul Fischer who traveled all the way from Indianapolis. He says collecting antiques may not be as popular as it used to be, but it’s good to see people still interested in the hobby of collecting. We see things that come from historic homes, historic collections and it’s like being able to go to a museum but you can buy the stuff and take it home so that’s the fun part of it. ”We see things that come from historic homes, historic collections and it’s like being able to go to a museum, but you can buy the stuff and take it home so that’s the fun part of it,” said Paul Fischer.
If you’re interested in adding some unique items to your collection. The antique show will continue Sunday running from 10 am to 4pm..
