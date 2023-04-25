WAUSAU - Wisconsin’s public schools have fewer students in the classrooms and districts across the state are considering closing and combining schools. Wausau, Racine, Superior and La Crosse are among some of the school districts with plans to close or consolidate schools due to declining enrollments.
For Wausau schools, they have lost around 700 students over the last two decades. The decline in enrollment translates into less funding from the state and a lower cap on how much the district can raise from taxpayers.
The 2020-21 school year was the seventh consecutive year that public school enrollment in the state declined, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Nationwide, public schools have lost nearly 1.3 million students since the pandemic, according to the Return2Learn tracker. Enrollment figures show there is no sign of a rebound to previous levels.