Pavement Buckling

Warmer temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin could create conditions for pavement buckling.

Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

Check 511wi.gov for the latest information on any incidents or delays. WISDOT is also asking people to call 911 if they notice any dangerous pavement issues.

Recommended for you