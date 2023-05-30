...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
18 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a
half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.
Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.
Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.
Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov