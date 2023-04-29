RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Warm for Winter Clothing Pantry hosted an end of the year event on Saturday. This service was created to help the needs of families in the area.
Warm for Winter has helped kids who don't have warm clothes for recess to people that lost their homes. Darla Jansan a volunteer says their numbers have been down due to COVID, but she's happy to be able to help families out.
"There would be hundred of families that will be here on a distribution day, we have to get the word back out that we’re back open again. Now that the pandemic is over, so this year is a little lighter," said Darla Jansan.
The service will continue to collect clothes from around community and will start up again in the fall.
