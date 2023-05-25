CLEARWATER LAKE, Wis (WJFW) – Most couples married in their 20’s are focused on their careers and purchasing a home. However, the Rouses’ are not your typical married couple; they gave it all up and are traveling around the U.S. on foot. Torin and Paige Rouse are making their way, step by step, across the U.S.
Their journey started in May of 2022 as a search for personal happiness. Torin says, “I was leaving my corporate job, and I wanted to figure what I could be happy, living without, so I got rid of all my things and started backpacking through the mountains.”
Now Torin and Paige are traveling though the Wisconsin. Torin explained how they’ve broken the trip up into segments, or loops. “(They started) Across Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, then back home through Texas and Oklahoma. And uh, this loop we started in Cascade Iowa. And we worked our way up through Minnesota and Wisconsin, up to the U.P. and now we’re headed back south,” said Torin.
They have two carts with minimal gear and supplies…and of course their adventure dog Jak. The Rouses rely on the kindness of strangers to help provide what they don’t have, like a place to stay or a place to fill their water. All the sights and attractions are great, but the Rouses’ fill their cup from something else. Paige says it best, “The work put into walking the county is not worth it for the sights, it’s worth it for the people, the friendships.”
To learn more about the Rouse’s journey or to donate, visit their website here.