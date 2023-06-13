Voters in Rib Mountain will decide if the town will become a village this summer

Voters in Rib Mountain will decide this summer if their town will become a village. An advantage to incorporating into a village is preventing annexation from other communities.
“Well mainly the primary thing or the greatest advantage is we’d have our borders protected against annexation," said Rib Mountain town chairman Allen Opall. "And other than that things should not change dramatically.”
Also, being incorporated would give Rib Mountain more say in things like addresses in the community.
“Unincorporated communities didn’t really have an opportunity, they actually had to do what the county had wanted them to do versus having that ability as a village or city to decide weather or not they wanted to participate in county-wide addressing,” said Opall.
The town of Rib Mountain has been around since 1905. It will become a village if the ballot measure passes on July 11th.