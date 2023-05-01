In 2017, Patrick Gleissner of Wausau was looking for a career change. He started volunteering at Ice Age trail-building events like the one over the weekend near Rib Lake in Taylor County.
“From there I begged my way onto staff, from part to full time to my current position,” said Patrick.
This weekend, Patrick led a four-day effort to build boardwalks along a 4.5-mile section of the Ice Age Trail. The Ice Age Trail is one of only 11 national scenic trails in the country.
A hundred people dug, drilled and carried stones, including local chapter co-coordinator Buzz Meyer.
“It’s just refreshing and beautiful,” said Buzz.
Buzz worked with others to make a rock path. He enjoys the camaraderie and tranquility of building a trail.
“You come out here, you’re having a bad day, you’re out in the wilderness here, you hear the birds, you see the squirrels,” said Buzz. “You don’t have to worry about anything.”
The new section of trail is only possible because of Lee Clendenning and his sister Gail, who made an easement on their land so that the Ice Age Trail could pass through. While the trail extends across the entire state, large portions of it are on roads. The Ice Age Trail Alliance wants the entire trail to actually be a trail, and Lee wanted to help them get 4.5 miles closer.
“If I take a right I can go to Minnesota, and if I take a left I can down toward Milwaukee and eventually up to Sturgeon Bay,” said Lee. “So that’s very cool.”
There used to a trail segment, but that was severed around 15 years ago. Lee and Gail's easement re-establishes that trail.
Lee was surprised to see so many volunteers on his stretch of trail, many of whom came from all across the state.
“The people that come and do this are a special lot, hardy,” said Lee. “I mean this [weather] isn’t nice. And I’m sure you’ve seen some of the mud they’ve been in. Hats off to all of those volunteers.”
Patrick used to be one of those passionate volunteers, and now he’s leading them. Their goal is to make a beautiful trail.
“Get out and enjoy it,” said Patrick. “The reason we build it is so people can hike it.”
There will be another trail building event on the Rib Lake segment from May 17 through the 21st. Then, a grand opening is planned for October 1st.