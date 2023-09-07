EAGLE RIVER, WIS. (WJFW) - Cranberry Fest is a wonderful family event held in celebration of the #1 fruit production in Wisconsin – the Cranberry. Cranberry Fest will take place on Saturday, October 7th (9:00 am to 4:00 pm) and Sunday, October 8th (9:00 am – 3:00 pm). As a community wide event, volunteers are needed during the entire weekend. Activities to get involved in include scooping fresh cranberries, helping to sell souvenirs and cranberry food products, set-up and clean-up, helping keep the festival grounds clean, being a marsh tour attendant and much more. If you are interested in volunteering and having a great time working at Cranberry Fest, call Kim Emerson at 715-479-6400 or email events@eagleriver.org and she will get you signed up to help. It’s the volunteers who really make Cranberry Fest a great time for everyone.
Submit story ideas to dhagen@wjfw.com