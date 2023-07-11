Rhinelander, WI. (WJFW)- Purchasing a new home can be expensive. A local organization here in the Northwoods helps to reduce the price for potential homebuyers.
Habitat for Humanity makes housing more affordable for anyone in the market. The organization is working on its 25th build with help from volunteers and students for a single mom and her daughter.
Becky Rick and her 10-year-old daughter Sadie will be the new homeowners of this pictured house under construction once it’s finished next spring.
“I’m really excited, I’m really happy to see someone in the community that will help,” said Becky Rick.
Habitat for Humanity is partnering up with Mount Zion Lutheran church group from Hudson, Wisconsin as well as the Rhinelander Highschool in order to create the house at an affordable price.
“There is such a great need for affordable housing, not only in Rhinelander but everywhere and so we’re trying to beat that need one house at a time,” said Dave Havel the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity.
The partnership with the Rhinelander High School is to provide hands-on experience for the students interested in trades.
“The students love it, we love to work with them our construction manager helps them along with the instructor. So the kids are learning a trade and they’re helping us," said Havel.
The Mount Zion Lutheran church group is completely volunteer based and donated the wood being used for the walls.
“It seemed like there was a need, it sounded like they had a worthy family and it was a good opportunity for us to come up and help in some way," said Mark Arneson the Project Manager for Mount Zion Lutheran Church.
The land for the house was donated by Aspirus and is expected to be finished early next year.
“In the end it helps, it’s a win-win, helps the community, helps the family and helps the students learn to trade,” said Havel.