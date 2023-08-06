EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Fair is set to return in Eagle River at the Vilas County Fairgrounds on Thursday.
This four day event features rides, games, concessions and more. This fair is a free gate fair meaning that there is no charge to get into the fair grounds.
There will be daily wristband specials for unlimited rides.
Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday and at noon Friday through Sunday.
