Vilas County daily use fees begin June 15

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Starting June 15, visitors to Vilas County Parks will have to pay a daily user fee. Todd Bierman is the Vilas County Parks and Recreation supervisor and clarifies what properties are subject to the permits, Bierman says, “Permit fees are only for the facilities that the county owns and maintains.” The fees will be used to supplement maintenance funding. Bierman says, “It’s something we’ve needed to do, due to budget constraints we have here, and the budget constraints the state has put on the counties for raising the levy limit. We start to run out of money to improve and keep the maintenance up at our park and recreation facilities.”
The Vilas County Press Release detailing the changes and fee schedule is available here.
The permits will be required each day you are using a county facility such as a park, boat landing, or shooting range. The permit system will all be done electronically with cameras installed at each facility to help enforcement efforts. Bierman says, “That’ll be done through a website, vilascountypermits.com That way they can register there with their vehicle and that’s how basically the buying and the permit is done.”
For more information or to purchase your permit, visit the Vilas County Parks and Recreation Website.