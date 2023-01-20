VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind snowmobilers that off-trails snowmobile riding or boondocking is illegal. They are asking that riders stay on the marked trails.
This practice is causing a problem across the entire Snowbelt region.
Todd Bierman, the Vilas County Parks and Recreation Supervisor says that off-trail riding is putting a strain on local snowmobile clubs and their landowners. If more off-trail riding continues, more trails are expected to close.
The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department is looking at public lands.
Vilas County has National Forest land, State Forest land and county Forest within the Vilas Co. border.
The use of these are as follows:
NICOLET NATIONAL FOREST
1. "Using a snowmobile on National Forest System roads unless such road is
unplowed and has a snow accumulation exceeding four inches is prohibited"- 36 CFR 261.54(a).”
2. “Using snowmobile on a National Forest System trail is prohibited unless
designated 'open’ for such use by posting. 36 CFR 261.55(b).”
3. “It is prohibited to possess or use a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads. 36 CFR 261.56.”
NORTHERN HIGHLAND AMERICAN LEGION STATE FOREST
For DNR lands, snowmobiles are only allowed on trails that are designated for their use, so no off-trail riding is allowed. Some additional context from NR45 (vehicles include snowmobiles):
VEHICLE OPERATION. (a) Posted notices. Except as provided, no vehicle may be operated on lands and waters under the supervision, management or control of the department unless its use is specifically authorized by posted notice.” An exception may be made for power driven mobility device permits where feasible and when approved by the DNR.
VILAS COUNTY FOREST
730.3 SNOWMOBILE TRAILS
The public may access the forest with registered snowmobiles, as defined in the most current Wisconsin DNR Snowmobile regulations, on trails which have been approved for snowmobile use by action of the Forestry, Recreation and Land Committee. Cross county use of snowmobiles is prohibited; however, snowmobile use is permitted on all logging roads and fire lanes on the county forest when the ground is snow covered.
Violations of this condition may result in penalties as identified in. Chapter 16 Forest, Recreation And Land Ordinance Approved trails and club routes must be signed, operated and maintained by an authorized and duly formed club or organization with a valid Land Use Agreement and Trail Maintenance Agreement as approved by the Forest, Recreation and Land Committee.
The Vilas County snowmobile trail system, thanks to the 11 snowmobile clubs that secure access, mark, maintain and groom them, are asking you to please stay on the marked trails and keep your trails open for use. We ask that every snowmobiler joins a club and takes the pledge at snowmobilerspledge.com.