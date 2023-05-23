WAUSAU, Wis (WJFW) – Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Wausau Tuesday for the second stop of the “Delivering for Our Veterans Tour.” The Marathon County Veterans Service Office hosted Senator Baldwin and veterans for a roundtable discussion regarding veterans’ benefits. In August 2022, President Biden signed the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act. The law expands VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances from the Vietnam Era through the post 9/11 era. Senator Baldwin said, “(The law) Provides healthcare benefits and disability benefits to a whole group of veterans who’s injuries and illness have not been recognized before.” She continued, “It’s particularly focused on those who have toxic exposures, burn pits, for the post 9/11 era of veterans, but also agent orange including the presumptive or expanding the presumptive illnesses and locations where these exposures may have occurred.”
Veterans’ Service Offices and veterans from around the area attended and spoke about the potential effects of the legislation. The discussion was centered around toxins such as Agent Orange, burning oil fields, and burn pits. People who have been exposed to these substances experience long-term health complications. For more information on the PACT Act and it’s contents, visit https://pactactinfo.org/