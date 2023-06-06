WOODRUFF, Wisc. (WJFW) -- There is a wide variety of outdoor activities to enjoy throughout the Northwoods.
But doing the same routine every week can cause pain and stiffness.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we are talking about the benefits of varying workouts.
“Keeping our cognitive and physical mind and body activated is healthier for us. Also proven to allow longer life span,” said Sue Shumake is a Physical Therapist Assistant at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.
She says varying workouts has a lot of benefits.
“Varying the activity is keeping our mind and body stimulated in the way that will be more successful and easier,” said Shumake.
She says too many repetitive workouts can lead to overuse syndrome, which can cause swelling, numbness and gradual loss of motion.
“We are not made to do one activity for extended periods. It’s good to have variety. You sit a little bit, you stand a little bit that’s a smart way to work. Whether you’re doing workout or you’re in the yard or you’re doing your spring cleaning it’s safer that way."
In order to change up your routine, Shumake recommends finding activities you love.
“If it’s something they enjoy they are going to stick with it. We live in the north so we have hiking, we have biking, we have golfing, we have frisbee golf, we have pickle-ball, boating. I mean there’s so many things to choose from. Get out there get started, start slow go gradual.”