NORTHWOODS, Wis (WFJW) – Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and people are trying to find the perfect gift for their significant others. Two local businesses have options that will entice your senses.
Forth Floral in Rhinelander has traditional options of flowers like roses, tulips, and carnations. Owner Ruth Hempel says this time of year is busy, but they are expanding hours to accommodate shoppers.
Hempel had this to say about the upcoming holiday, “It comes in the middle of winter, it’s cold outside, it’s grey and white. And here you can receive a gift that’s colorful and smells good and someone went out of their way to pick it out just for you. So that’s what’s so neat about Valentine’s Day.”
If shoppers don’t want cut flowers, Hempel suggests a living plant. She says, “If somebody really isn’t to flowers that much, plants are really popular right now especially with the younger folks.”
While flowers and candy are often the norm for women, shoppers might have a tough time thinking of unique gifts for men.
The Lake Tomahawk Meat Market typically sells a lot of lobster tails leading up to Valentine’s Day, but they are famous in the Northwoods for their prime ribeye steaks, beef sticks, and jerky.
From packer beef sticks with jalapenos and cheese to chicken jerky, there are tons of options for the carnivore in your life. Todd Ahrensdorf, owner of the Lake Tomahawk Meat Market, says, “Well chicken jerky is just the way it sounds, its ah, we make it out of the breast and we make it our own jerky recipe. Just like the beef jerky it comes out nice and tender, it’s becoming more and more popular every year.”
With an abundance of gift options in your local area, shoppers are encouraged to take a stroll through their neighborhood shops before clicking “pay-now.”