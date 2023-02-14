WOODRUFF, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love.
But for some people it can bring up negative feelings like loss and loneliness.
In tonight’s edition of feel great today we are talking about Valentine’s Day blues and how to cope.
“Whether it’s the loss of a loved one by death. It can also be the loss of a job, loss of a relationship. So, we just want to be cautious in that increase of stress around expectations of the holidays,” said Heidi Pritzl who is a licensed social worker with Aspirus Koller Behavioral Health Clinic.
She says Valentine’s Day Blues can bring up intense grief, loneliness and loss.
“If there is an intense emotion of loneliness or grief, we want to move away from some of those love movies or expectations to go out to dinner with a loved one. The way I do that with therapy is we practice opposite emotion. So instead of a movie such as Hallmark or something around love we put on a comedy movie. Or have them make a playlist that makes them dance and happy really focusing on joy or just peace and calm,” said Pritzl.
Valentine’s Day can be very hard for someone who recently lost a spouse.
“We usually see in grief is there’s a lot of support around the first couple of weeks, maybe the first month, then it goes away. People maybe have a fear to talk about it or not bring up that loved one. And for the individual who’s in grief they want to continue to talk about that person the memories around the person.”
She recommends people join a grief support group to cope with loss and focus on things you enjoy.
“Building in some form of connection, but not overdoing it because that can be really hard with expectations. So, if they want to stay home on that day and make their own meal, we talk about what that looks like and how it could be helpful to them.”