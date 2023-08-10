STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - The UW Stevens Point football team is feeling poised for a redemption tour this season. At the first day of training camp yesterday, head coach Luke Venne said he already sees improvement from a season ago.
“Last year was, you know, it was different because we got hired so late as a staff," said Venne. "It was just a challenge for everyone to get know each other. We were still learning guys' names, still learning what we’re trying to do. We’re in a lot different spot now. We know everybody in our program. We recruited everybody and been in a spot where we worked with them in the off-season. So we know all these guys and it’s just so much more of a comfortable feeling.”
And it hasn’t just made things easier for coaches. Senior defensive lineman Dakota Carriveau also said the difference has already proven to be major.
“It’s awesome," said Carriveau. "I mean we finally get to build a relationship with these guys and just get to know them personally so…I think it’ll make a big difference.”
Although the Pointers feel that they’re already off to a better start this season, both Venne and Carriveau said it’s important that everyone is part of the group this year.
“I try to model what I teach. So I just…being a great guy, being a good leader and just trying to bring everybody up because it’s going to be a grind through this Fall camp, but we’re all excited”
As for Venne, the emphasis right now is on the small and short term goals.
“It’s really important for our guys to know that we’re trying to develop them. I don’t care if it’s a senior going into their 5th year or if it’s a freshman here for day one of practice. We want to develop our guys constantly. We don’t put big goals on ourselves as far as where we’re trying to go record-wise. What we’re trying to do is just develop everybody.”