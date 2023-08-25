Railroads closeup courtesy PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
Photo from PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay/MGN

UPDATE:  We are learning more about an assault that took place in Price County on Tuesday.

The suspect accused of attacking a man with a shovel and pitchfork has been identified as Richard Kraemer of Catabwa.

Kraemer ended up fleeing the scene, and Price county Sheriff's Office was informed shortly after of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

That pedestrian was confirmed to be Kraemer who died as a result of the crash.

_____________________________________________________________

Original story:

The Price County Sheriff's office is investigating a serious assault in the Catawba area.

Just after 4pm on Tuesday authorities received a call from a home about a man bleeding profusely and needing an ambulance. He told them a man came to his home and was acting unusual.

Authorities say the victim reported he was hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork.

The suspect fled the area and was later found.

Recommended for you