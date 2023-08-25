UPDATE: We are learning more about an assault that took place in Price County on Tuesday.
The suspect accused of attacking a man with a shovel and pitchfork has been identified as Richard Kraemer of Catabwa.
Kraemer ended up fleeing the scene, and Price county Sheriff's Office was informed shortly after of a pedestrian being struck by a train.
That pedestrian was confirmed to be Kraemer who died as a result of the crash.
Original story:
The Price County Sheriff's office is investigating a serious assault in the Catawba area.
Just after 4pm on Tuesday authorities received a call from a home about a man bleeding profusely and needing an ambulance. He told them a man came to his home and was acting unusual.
Authorities say the victim reported he was hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork.
The suspect fled the area and was later found.