UPDATE 3-1-23 7:30 A.M. - The suspected shooting from last month's shooting in Wausau has been taken into custody in the Chicago area.
According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Desmond S. Mayo, 29, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning.
Mayo is being held in Illinois pending an extradition hearing.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - A suspected shooter from this past weekend in Wausau is believed to have left the state, that's according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office
Police are looking for Desmond S. Mayo, 29, after he allegedly shot another man Saturday evening.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on McIntosh Rd. in Wausau during the late evening hours on Saturday. A 38-year-old male was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital for medical attention. The victim identified the alleged shooter as Mayo. At this time, Mayo remains at large.
The Sheriff's Office says that there is no immediate danger to the community as the suspect has left Wisconsin.
Mayo is considered armed and dangerous.
The man received life-saving medical treatment while at the hospital. There is no further word on the man's condition at this time.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
