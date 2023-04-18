UPDATE 4/18/23 4:10 p.m. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two bodies found deceased in Oneida County on Monday were the two teens that were reported missing in Merrill earlier this week.
Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were confirmed deceased by Captain Terri Hook of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Captain Hook adds that they believe exposure played a factor in their deaths, but that will be determined upon completion of the investigation.
These deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.
Both the Oneida and Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Offices would like to thank the many community partners who assisted with the search for Aiden and Dakota.
There were numerous Fire Departments that responded to assist including Fire District Alfa, the Crescent Fire Department, the Corning Fire Department, the Merrill Fire Department, the Newbold Fire Department, the Pine River Fire Department, the Russell Fire Department, and First Responders and the Tomahawk Fire Department. Our state partners included the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin Emergency Management. The Oneida County Forestry Department and the Oneida County Land Records assisted in providing maps of the area. The UTV and ATV Patrol assisted in searching the ATV/UTV trails. The Newbold Search and Rescue provided dogs for the search. The Rosewood Barn and Derek’s Town and Country provided shelter and refreshments for all those involved. Deputies were assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The area that needed to be searched was vast and all of these resources were needed.
