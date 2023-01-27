NEWBOLD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office released the name of the snowmobiler who was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday night.
Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Green from Oak Lawn Illinois was killed in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Highway 47 and Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.
Authorities say a group of snowmobilers was crossing 47 from the east to the west. They say Green was the last snowmobiler in the group and was hit by a southbound vehicle.
Authorities have not released the name of the driver who was treated for minor injuries.
A portion of the highway was closed during the investigation.