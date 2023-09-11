UPDATE: According to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, Naylecia has been found and is home safe. They would like to thank everyone for sharing missing posters on social media and helping locate Naylecia.
A girl from Forest County is missing, and the sheriff's office is asking for the community's help.
Naylecia Polar is 11 years old, approximately 5 feet tall, and 125 pounds. She's possibly wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white Nike shoes, and a gray and light green Reebok backpack.
Naylecia was last seen in the Mole Lake area.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Forest County Sheriff's Office at 715-478-3331 extension 3.