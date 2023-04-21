UPDATE 04-21-23 - Authorities are continuing with their search by seeking information on the whereabouts of Tara Jane Sullivan, 47, from Weston.
There have been numerous ground searches performed by law enforcement and search and rescue professionals in the areas where her phone and vehicle were located.
“We are grateful for the community’s concern and support,” shared Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “We appreciate everyone that has called our office with a tip or helped us get the word out about Tara’s disappearance. We are confident someone saw something or knows something that will help us find Tara. We all want to see her come home safely.”
The Sheriff's Office will continue to follow up on all tips received while also processing evidence such as her cell phone and vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage anyone that knows Tara or has had contact with her in the past two weeks to call 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator.
UPDATE 04-19-23 3:18 p.m. - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced that they are not seeking volunteers to assist with a ground search.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office explains that because of the safety of operating along the highway and private property concerns, they advise the public not to stop along Highway 29 and conduct impromptu searches.
If new information comes to light guiding us to search another location and volunteers are needed, the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office will post the request to their Facebook page.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com