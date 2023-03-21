UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. - The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that all snowmobile trials in the county will close tonight at midnight.
Earlier Tuesday, the Park, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that Zones 1 and 2 were going to remain open, but that has since changed.
More information can be found on the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department's website.
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - Two more snowmobile trails will be closing in Marathon County at midnight tonight.
Zone 3 and Zone 5 will be closing tonight at midnight.
Zone 4 and Zone 6 closed last week. At this time, only Zone 1 and Zone 2 will be open for the immediate future.
More information on the snowmobile trails in Marathon County can be found on the Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department's website.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com