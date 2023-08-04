RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A professional diver from Lena who has gained social media popularity for cleaning trash out of lakes and rivers was in Rhinelander yesterday.
Ed Bieber told Newswatch 12 today about cleanouts he did both here in Rhinelander and also in Crandon yesterday. What he finds in the water is eye-opening but it's nothing in comparison to the impact it makes.
"To go out and clean stuff out of the rivers like this. Big messes of line and lures. Lead, you can see all the lead in there"
In addition to the heaps of lead, lures and fishing lines, Bieber said electronics are also very common.
"And another thing is Apple watches and phones. I find those, try to get them working, get them back to the owners. And I get a lot of people kind of blaming everybody else, but I think we all have a part in it. And we can all go out there and clean up little by little. Whether it's on the banks, in the water."
Bieber said that although he's disheartened by the amount of waste he finds, the reception of his videos has been rewarding.
"People that would say 'hey, I live there' or 'I used to live there' or 'we go there all the time for the summer time.' It's cool to kind of draw everyone together and kind of make this common thing. And then whenever they go back there, they'll think of my videos and maybe they'll clean up a little bit. It's just cool seeing kids. When I'm picking up, kids will come along and start picking up too. They'll start putting trash in my bag."
Aside from his own gratification, Bieber re-iterated the importance of his work, and why he believes others in the community should follow suit.
"You know just getting all that stuff out of the water, it means a lot to me, the environment and the people that live here and live off the river."
Bieber also wanted to remind everyone that when you go out for a day on the lake or the river, to be mindful about what you might leave there and always pick up your trash.