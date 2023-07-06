Underdown Trails gets new segment

MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – The Underdown Recreation Area recently added a new segment of single-track to its system of mountain bike trails. The new segment was constructed by volunteers from the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition, or CWOCC.
Chris Schotz is a member of CWOCC and grew up just down the road from the Underdown. He’s been volunteering to build mountain bike trails for almost three decades. Between Chris, his wife, and some other volunteers from CWOCC the new addition took about a month to complete. Schotz describes the new trail, “Beautiful terrain around a wildlife marsh, and some great glacial moraine some nice abrupt high ridges that give a great ride, and scenery too.” The trailhead begins at the south entrance of the Prairie Dells trailhead and traverses the southern portion of the Harrison Hills. Schotz said, “with some technical features it’s not an easy trail, it’s got a lot of elevation about 100 feet of climbing per mile; It’s beautiful, and gives you some great downhills, and a pretty serious workout.”
Jahn Martin is a CWOCC board member and was able to ride the new segment. He said, “I just rode Chris’ new section called ‘Heinemania’ it’s got great flow, it’s got a really high fun factor.”
For more information on CWOCC, visit their website here.