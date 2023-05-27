STEVENS POINT, WI (WJFW)- It was announced that the U.S. Senior Open Championships will be held at SentryWorld this year. That being said, golfers from across the country have to qualify to get their chance to at the big trophy. One of the qualifying sites, was conveniently only four miles away from SentryWorld; Stevens Point Country Club.
Geoff Pirkl; the Wisconsin State Golf Director of Rules and Competition found the country club to be a perfect place for the qualifying round.
"We wanted to bring it to the area , another prestigious course like Stevens point country club, and they just redid their course," said, Pirkl. "I believe in 2016, it’s absolutely beautiful."
Out of 70 competitors, only two could advance to the Championships. Those two men would be, Australia's Mick Smith, and Hortonville's Brad Lanning.
Brad was apart of the first group of golfers, therefore he had the stressful job of playing the waiting game. Due to multiple mistakes, he felt that he did not do enough to make it to the Championships.
"Short of me getting emotional right now, I really wanted this one I’ve been to sectional for the U.S open four times in my life and I’ve never qualified for U.S open," said Lanning. "I was hoping today was going to be my day."
Lanning is a PGA professional competitor, who has plenty of experience. He was ultimately being too hard on himself.
Lanning took the second qualifying spot shooting 73.
The 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship is June 27th-July 2nd.