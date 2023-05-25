The U.S. Marshals Task Force have arrested 14 fugitives as part of an effort they are calling “Operation Capture Hodag.”
The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task force arrested 14 dangerous fugitives in Vilas, Oneida and Marathon Counties from May first to May 5.
The task force arrested a variety of fugitives including sex offenders and probation violators along with suspects accused of obstructing an officer and drug offenses.
The group was made up of several sheriff's offices, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
The operation closed 26 felony warrant cases throughout three counties. All arrest were done without incident.
Based on investigative efforts by task force members, the operation resulted in the notable arrests of:
- Shawndel Schanandore, 55, arrested May 4 in Wausau on a felony warrant from Marathon County charging him with failure to register with Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry Program. In 2008, Schanandore was convicted of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and was subsequently ordered to register as a sex offender for life. Schanandore had an additional felony warrant from Marathon County charging him for failure to report to jail after being convicted of misdemeanor battery (repeater) (domestic abuse).
- Clarence Graveen, 60, arrested May 2 in Arbor Vitae by the GLRFTF on warrants from Vilas County for possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC (second offense), bail jumping- misdemeanor and in Ashland County for failure to report to jail (felony). A felony warrant was also issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a probation violation. Graveen is on probation in Vilas County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
- Jonathon Waldvogel, 36, arrested May 1 in Wausau by the GLRFTF. Waldvogel had a felony warrant from Dane County for stalking.
-Steven Coleman, 35, arrested May 3 in Rhinelander by the GLRFTF on warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a probation violation and Oneida County for possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing an officer. Coleman is on probation for intent. contribute/delinquency (child), possession of methamphetamine, and four counts of felony bail jumping.