UPPER PENINSULA - Residents of the U.P. are being asked to report damages caused by the area's rapid snowmelt.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties.
Damage reports are needed from residents after rapid spring snowmelt caused flooding and damage across the central and western portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All residents and business owners in the 6 affected counties and neighboring counties are asked to take pictures and report any damage caused specifically by this rapid spring snowmelt event.
Residents should document and report any damage caused to homes or businesses either online or by calling 211.