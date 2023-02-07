MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents.
State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week.
“Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make a long-term commitment to their sport and to the future of fishing and conservation here in Wisconsin.”
Around half of the fifty states have some form of a lifetime fishing license, including Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. The cost of the license varies by state, with fees running from around $200 to the $2,000 range. The rate for the Wisconsin license would be somewhere in the middle, as the price per license is set at 30 times the fee for a resident annual fishing license. Currently, fishing licenses in the state are sold for $19.25 (not including the $.75 processing fee). Wisconsin resident fishing licenses consistently generate around $9-$10 million in revenue for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation fund, which funds various fish and wildlife management projects.
A similar proposal was introduced by Tusler and Testing in late 2019, but it did not become law. It did though earn bi-partisan support along with the backing of the Wisconsin chapter of Trout Unlimited.
