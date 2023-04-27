Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Vilas County Thursday afternoon.
The two vehicle crash happened on State highway 70 west from State Highway 155 near the Saint Germain Elementary School after 1p.m. Thursday.
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Highway 70.
One vehicle was turning left into the St. Germain elementary school, when the second vehicle hit them and overturned in the highway.
One person had to be freed from the overturned vehicle.
A 75-year old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was transported by helicopter for her injuries.
The Sheriff's Office is also searching for two dogs who left the scene of the crash.