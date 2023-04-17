The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a local forest.
The two bodies were found today in the Oneida County Forest in the town of Enterprise.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and multiple agencies are investigating the deaths.
The Oneida County Medical Examiner's department is assisting in the investigation.
The Sheriff's Office would not comment on the identities of the deceased.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by numerous Fire Departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Oneida County Forestry Department, the Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn, and Derek’s Town and Country.
On Sunday the Lincoln County Sheriff's office was searching for two missing Merrill teenagers.
Sherriff's were searching for 17-year-old Aiden Grefe and 16-year-old Dakota Brown.
They were last seen together near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison.