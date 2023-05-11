TOWNSHIP OF RUSSELL - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in eastern Lincoln County.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 17 and County Road CCC in the Township of Russell.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found both drivers dead from crash related injuries.
Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows one vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck the other vehicle head on. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The victims’ names are not being released at this time.