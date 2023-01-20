(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards.
American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award.
American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award for their work on U.S. 51 from the Marathon County Line to County Rd. K in Lincoln Co.
During the U.S. 51 project, American Asphalt reconstructed 6.5 miles section of both northbound and southbound U.S. 51, along with replacing seven traffic crossovers and multiple interchange ramps.
“We are grateful for the many talented contracting firms and workers whose skill and experience help to improve safety and mobility for millions of people across Wisconsin,” Beth Cannestra, director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Project Development, said. “The annual Excellence in Construction Awards are an opportunity for us to applaud quality work and reflect on best practices moving forward.”
Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield received the Excellence in Concrete Paving award.
Trierweiler Construction received the award for work on US 63 between Greenwood Ave. and Poplar St. in Spooner.
WisDOT adds that the contractor used stringless paving technology to ease access issues and improve the overall ride quality of the pavement. Stringless paving uses electronically guided equipment requiring less need for crews to survey and stake paving areas.
Hoffman Construction Company Inc. in Black River Falls received the Excellence in Grading award. Lunda Construction Company in Black River Falls received the Excellence in Small Structures award. Zenith Tech Inc. in Waukesha received the Excellence in Large Structures award. Payne & Dolan Inc., in Waukesha, received the Large Contract award.