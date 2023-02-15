MARATHON COUNTY - The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed two new cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in Marathon County.
One case was found in a two-year-old hunter harvested doe during gun deer season in the town of Ringle. The second case was an adult hunter harvested doe that was caught during the December antlerless deer season in the town of Elderon.
With the new cases of CWD, the DNR has renewed a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Marathon County. The ban stops deer from congregating around a food source which can lead to the spread of CWD.