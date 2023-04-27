PELICAN LAKE (WJFW) - Two of the loons that were involved in last week's Loon Fallout across North-Central Wisconsin were released back into the wild today.
Last Thursday on the Raptor Education Group's Inc. Facebook page, they announced that a Loon Fallout was taking place. According to their Facebook page, a Loon Fallout occurs when loons develop ice on their body when they are flying, before crashing because they can't support the extra weight. Last Thursday, REGI was getting calls about loons not being able to fly from areas all across the region. The event is an atmospheric phenomenon.
One of the loons crashed into a cow field and was covered in cow manure.
"I was the lucky one that got to go in after the loon," said the Vice President of Loon Rescue, Kevin Grenzer. "First Linda (The President of Loon Rescue) wanted to go in after him and I told her that you don't want to do that. So she went to grab the net and I distracted the loon. She came up behind it, as soon as she put the net over it that cow manure was flying everywhere."
The loon had multiple infections including her eyes when she was brought in. The Founder and Director of REGI said that she has recovered really well and is expected to make a full recovery. Gibson adds that she was really touched by all the people who reached out when they heard about the Loon Fallout. She also wants to thank everyone that showed up to the boat ramp to see the loons get sent back to the wild.
