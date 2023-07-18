Two people were injured after a plane crashed at the Eagle River Union Airport this afternoon.
The single engine plane crash happened just after 3pm. The pilot and one passenger were taken to Ascension Memorial Hospital. The Eagle River Fire department and several other agencies responded to the scene.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash. The FAA is routing all Eagle River traffic to Rhinelander. The FAA and NTSB were notified and will investigate the crash in the coming days.
