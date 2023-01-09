FOREST CO. (WJFW) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Forest Co. last week.
Thomas Owens, 29, from Fond du Lac, and Amanda West, 21, from Oshkosh were arrested on Jan. 2 after a call came in about a male and a female fighting at a hotel in Forest Co.
According to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed drugs on top of the bed in plain view while they were speaking with the subjects. A further search of the room was performed and evidence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
Their vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained. In the vehicle; fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine, MDNA/ecstasy, psilocybin, marijuana, THC wax, several digital scales, packaging materials, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a firearm with the serial number removed were located.
Oshkosh Police was contacted and a search warrant was executed at their residence where more fentanyl, methamphetamine and a large amount of ammunition were located.
Both Owens and West were arrested and have been referred to the Forest County D.A. for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of hallucinogenic and stimulant drugs, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of other drugs generally, possession of prescription drugs without a valid prescription and possession of counterfeit schedule I, II or III narcotics.
Owens is being held in Forest County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond and a probation hold. West is currently being held in the Forest County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.