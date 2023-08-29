Twisted History Tours offer explosions, bank robbers, and aliens

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- When Lizzie Lumley takes a trip down memory lane, it leads straight through Eagle River.
Lumley has been leading Twisted History Tours every summer for eight years. She said her goal is to pique interest in her town and get people hyped about history.
"The more people who care about history, they will take an interest in making historical blocks and areas," said Lumley. "So that they will be preserved for future generations."
Some of Lumley's favorite tour stops include a story about an alien encounter with pancakes, a bank robber who hid his cash, and a building exploding. She ends the tour by handing out a map of Eagle River businesses.
"Support small business owners because this really is a labor of love," said Lumley. "And I know everyone who owns a small business -- it's the same way."
Tours will continue until the first week of October. To book a tour or see more information, go to www.eaglerivertwistedtours.com.