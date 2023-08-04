Trout Lake Station hosts open house

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WJFW) - For over 100 years, the Trout Lake Station has been providing long term environmental research to lakes, rivers, and other waterways around the Northwoods. Gretchen Gerrish has been the director of the Station since 2019. She says their research is a year-long process.
“The research that we conduct also goes all season," said Gerrish. "Our Summer is the busy time. If you come to the open you see our 40 plus students that are living and working here throughout the summer but then we also conduct research throughout the winter through the ice.”
Gerrish said that over the years the station has seen many projects that affect the northwoods community.
“One of the really impactful findings that some of our crews are exploring is the change in ice off date," said Gerrish. "People who live here know that in 2021 it went off around april 4th and it the last couple years its been May 5th. It’s almost a 30 day difference in ice off. And so Ice off is one big change we are seeing and it’s becoming more variable.”
Along with all the research the station provides, it also serves as a place of education. Joe Mrnak says that teaching the next generation is inspirational.
“Training the young scientists and getting them into grad school has been extremely fulfilling," said Mrnak. "It’s a large expansive endeavor so I mean we hire about three to four people every year and getting to know those students and help them achieve their goals and dreams is pretty rewarding.”
The Trout Lake Station continues to conduct many different research projects at lakes throughout the Northwoods. To Learn more about those projects you can visit their website at limnology.wisc.edu.